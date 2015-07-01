NEW DELHI, July 1 India's finance ministry is
working on a comprehensive package to help state-run banks,
which are saddled with huge bad loans, Junior Finance Minister
Jayant Sinha said on Wednesday.
Rising bad loans at Indian banks over the past three years
amid an economic slowdown has prevented banks from lending more,
despite three interest rate cuts by the central bank this year
totalling three-quarters of a percentage point.
This has affected the government's plan to spur a revival in
credit to key sectors such as infrastructure.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)