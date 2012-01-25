(Adds details, background, quotes)
* Increased provisioning, depreciation on investments drag
* Worsening asset quality a concern for state-run
banks-Fitch
* Bank of Baroda Dec-quarter profit rises 21 pct
Jan 25 State-run lender Union Bank of
India posted a 66 percent slump in third-quarter net
profit mainly on increased provisioning and depreciation on
investments, sending its shares down as much as 7.4 percent on
Wednesday.
Net profit for the quarter ended December was 1.97 billion
Indian rupees ($39.34 million), compared with a profit of 5.80
billion rupees a year ago.
"But for such huge provisions, net profit would have been
much higher. We expect the downward trend in NPAs
(non-performing assets) to continue," chairman M.V. Nair told
reporters.
The lender expects January-March quarter to improve
sequentially as it aims to contain slippages, executive director
S.S. Mundra said.
The bank expects slippages to be under 15 percent of the
restructured portfolio in 2011/12, compared with 13 percent in
the nine months to December, Mundra said.
Restructuring of loans worth 7.5-10 billion rupees is
expected in the next couple of quarters, Mundra said.
Share of restructured loans for Indian banks may rise to 7-8
percent of total assets in 2011 and 2012 from 4.4 percent seen
after the 2008 crisis, Fitch Ratings said in a note this week.
It expects credit losses to be contained but state-run
banks' profits may be hit by 15-20 percent due to higher loan
loss provisions.
The Reserve Bank of India has raised rates 13 times between
March 2010 and October 2011, slowing demand for credit in Asia's
third-largest economy and triggering worries about pile-up of
bad loans and pressure on profit margins.
The central bank cut cash reserve requirements for banks by
50 basis points on Tuesday to ease tight liquidity, signaling a
policy shift towards reviving growth after nearly two years of
fighting inflation.
Shares in Union Bank of India, valued at $2.2 billion,
recouped from initial losses to close 2.8 percent down at 206.80
rupees.
Earlier, Bank of Baroda, which flagged off earnings
from state-run banks, said its net profit rose nearly 21 percent
to 12.90 billion rupees in the December-quarter.
For detailed tables on quarterly earnings, see
and
"We have seen a substantial improvement in net interest
income, fee-based income," Chairman M.D. Mallya said.
Mallya expects the bank to maintain its net interest margin,
a key gauge of profitability, at about 3 percent for this fiscal
year to end-March. Bank of Baroda said it expects 6.75 billion
rupees of capital infusion from the federal government by March.
Shares in Bank of Baroda, valued at $6.2 billion, ended 1.35
percent lower at 788.80 rupees.
Bank of Baroda is seen as the top pick among the state-run
banks due to better earnings and a stronger asset quality than
its counterparts. At least 35 of the 45 analysts covering the
stock has a 'buy' or a 'strong buy' rating on it, Thomson
Reuters' starmine data showed.
It trades at 1.4 times its book value, cheaper than
private-sector lenders Axis Bank that trades at 2.2
times, HDFC Bank at 4.4 times, and ICICI Bank
at 1.8 times their book values.
Union Bank trades at 0.8 times its book value.
Larger rivals HDFC Bank and Axis Bank
have posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings this month
and the market is keenly watching earnings from top lenders
State Bank of India and ICICI Bank.
ICICI Bank will post December quarter results on Jan. 31,
while SBI has not announced a date as yet.
($1 = 50.0750 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; writing by Anurag Kotoky;
editing by Malini Menon)