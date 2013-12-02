(This story was originally published in IFR Asia, a Thomson Reuters publication, on November 30.)

* S&P unexpectedly downgrades IDBI Bank

* Agency acts after non-performing loans spike

* Move raises fears of widespread problems

By Manju Dalal

SINGAPORE, Dec 2 (IFR) - Standard & Poor's caught market participants off guard last week when it downgraded state-owned IDBI Bank to below investment grade, citing expectations for weaker asset quality over the next 12-18 months.

IDBI's US dollar bonds sold off, spiking 60bp the following day in a move that will push up its funding costs and could scupper its plans to raise up to US$250m of Tier 1 capital from the US dollar market.

More important, however, was the impact on the wider Indian banking sector, as investors were forced to rethink their expectations of government support amid a rise in non-performing loans.

IDBI is 71.72% state owned and in line for a capital injection of Rs18bn from the government on or before March 2014, but last week's move took its rating one notch below the sovereign.

State Bank of India's 2018 bonds widened 10bp-12bp to 285bp/275bp over Treasuries, while privately owned ICICI Bank's 2018s were off by 5bp-10bp.

The downgrade highlights the growing problem of toxic assets in the Indian banking system. The Reserve Bank of India said in a November 21 report that the bad debt monitoring required "priority attention", labelling the reduction of the toxic assets and improvements in loan recovery as the key challenges for the banking sector.

The central bank is worried for good reason. Analysts have already predicted non-performing loans (NPLs) to double by June 2015 from 3.3% in March once the revised guidelines on bad asset classification kicks in. Total bad loans in the system could rise as high as 5.5%-6.5% by mid-2015, rating agency ICRA estimated in June.

As well as tightening its definition of non-performing loans to include restructured assets, the RBI in May raised provisioning requirements on restructured loans from 2% to 5%, forcing banks to raise more capital to protect against potential losses. The 5% rule is effective immediately for new restructurings, and will be phased in by 2016 for legacy restructured assets.

ONE OFF OR FIRST OF MANY?

Stalling economic growth and a currency that is down 15% against the dollar this year are likely to add to NPLs. Some 10% of Indian banking industry's assets were classified as "stressed" at the end of June, including 3.9% of NPLs and 6.1% of restructured loans, according to the central bank.

While rising bad debts have prompted fears of further downgrades, S&P's move is - for now - limited to IDBI.

"The key concerns we have on IDBI is their very chunky portfolio which creates the concentration risk. IDBI Bank also has high exposure to power and metal and mining sectors, which are under stress," said Geeta Chugh, analytical manager for financial institutions ratings in emerging Asia at S&P.

IDBI's advances to its top 20 customers are about 18.06% of the bank's total advances (up from 14.63% a year ago) and 344% of the bank's equity as of March 31, 2013, far higher than for most other lenders.

Of its total loan portfolio, IDBI has lent 15% to the power sector and 9% to the iron and steel industry. Its NPL ratio was at 3.2% at the end of March 2013. That number had risen to 5% by September.

"The weak operating environment and chunkiness is resulting in high NPL for the bank. IDBI's NPL ratio is among the highest among the large rated Indian public sector banks. IDBI's concentration risk renders it more vulnerable to a severe impact if any of its large customers default, particularly in the current operating environment," said Chugh.

IDBI Bank, the 9th largest bank in asset size in India, was folded into parent IDBI in October 2004. With the move, the former took on the legacy of IDBI, which was essentially set up in 1964 to support the Indian infrastructure sector, the main culprit for the present toxic assets in Indian banking system.

IDBI, however, is confident it can recover its investment-grade status.

"I am not able to understand that S&P came to us in July to review our rating based on our March-end results and did not take any action but now what has changed so much in the September quarter that they have to put us one notch down? They are either too severe or too conservative," said N S Venkatesh, chief general manager, treasury and international banking at IDBI Bank.

"They (S&P) themselves say that we have managed our NPLs better than other public sector banks in the past. So the quality of the management is still there, we are able to identify the risks and act on it".

"We are quite confident that S&P's concerns will be addressed as IDBI's funding profile is changing so costs will come down. In the next review, we should be able to convince them that whatever we have said we are able to achieve, and we should be able to get back our rating," he added.

IDBI was last in the offshore market in March this year, raising US$500m. The long five-year issue priced at 300bp over US Treasuries to yield 3.792% on a coupon of 3.75%. (Reporting By Manju Dalal; Editing by Steve Garton and Abby Schultz)