* Credit cards make up 0.5 pct of outstanding bank credit
* Kotak, Axis Bank targeting strong growth
* Risks given many Indians lack credit history
By Devidutta Tripathy
MUMBAI, April 20 Indian banks, hoping to offset
a slow recovery in corporate lending, are pushing into credit
cards and personal loans, using blanket advertising, cold call
campaigns and even sending employees to malls to lure customers.
Lending to companies has traditionally been the mainstay for
banks in Asia's third-largest economy. But as India emerges from
two years of slower economic growth, those loans are sour, large
investment projects are stalled and company profits lacklustre.
Meanwhile, retail borrowers have escaped largely unscathed,
with income levels still growing, albeit at a slower pace, and
no large-scale job losses.
The current push is the boldest since before the 2008
financial crisis, with some lenders aiming to increase loan
books annually by a third or more, capitalising on Indians'
growing appetite for luxuries like holidays abroad.
And it is easy to see why, given the high margins and huge
growth potential. India's 20 million credit cards -- for a
population of 1.3 billion -- amount to just 0.5 percent of total
outstanding bank credit. Unsecured personal loans make up just
under 4 percent of all loans.
"For the industry as a whole, since a couple of years ago
we've seen a slowdown in corporate (lending). So there is a
genuine push towards the consumer lending space," said Sumit
Bali, a senior executive vice president at Kotak Mahindra Bank
Ltd.
While home loans continue to make up about half of consumer
loans, Bali said there was an "increasing appetite" for credit
cards and unsecured lending, with Kotak aiming for up to 35
percent and 45 percent growth, respectively.
Axis Bank Ltd has already increased the share of
unsecured loans to 9 percent of its retail arm from 6 percent,
retail lending head Jairam Sridharan said. He aims to increase
that to 15 percent in three years.
Housing loans, he says, are stable and less risky -- but
returns are also lower.
"We'd like to balance that out," Sridharan said.
WIPING OUT
RBL Bank, a small private sector lender, acquired RBS'
Indian credit cards business in 2013 and is growing
aggressively, using cards to lure in new clients. Unlike big
banks who issue cards mostly to existing customers, for RBL, up
to four-fifths of cards are for new clients.
But with that comes risks.
"If an unsecured portfolio goes bad, then it can wipe out
your profits pretty fast which is what most of the people saw
when it happened (after the financial crisis)," said Harjeet
Toor, head of retail assets and small business lending at RBL.
Currently, across the industry, 3 to 5 percent of credit
card loans and 2 to 3 percent of personal loans go bad -- mostly
below the sector's overall bad loans ratio of 4.5 percent.
But that could grow, even with credit bureaus which banks
say now cover more than 40 percent of rural applicants.
Many Indians have no credit history: millions have never
borrowed from a bank, and own phones that are prepaid.
Most transactions are done in cash, or with one of India's
500 million debit cards -- a number boosted by government
efforts to improve access to financial services.
Soubhik Mukherjee, a 29-year-old marketing professional in
Delhi, said he had resisted credit card offers but yielded ahead
of a visit to Thailand in February, his first trip abroad.
"My bank told me at the last minute that my debit card will
not work everywhere in Thailand," he said, adding that getting
the credit card had been "surprisingly easy".
"I hope not to abuse it."
(Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and Rachel Armstrong)