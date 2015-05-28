MUMBAI May 28 Indian bankers say the Reserve
Bank of India should take steps to boost liquidity in addition
to delivering a widely expected interest rate cut next week if
it hopes to see lower lending rates and a pick-up in credit
growth.
Lenders' failure to fully pass on the RBI's two interest
rate cuts this year has been a major frustration for policy
makers.
Commercial banks blame the central bank's tight grip on
liquidity for keeping the cost of funds high, a claim Governor
Raghuram Rajan dismissed as "nonsense" at the April policy
review.
Rajan has maintained that there's sufficient cash and has
publicly ruled out major moves like a cut to lenders' mandated
cash reserve requirement (CRR).
Traders and bankers said they were now lobbying for more
modest but still potentially effective measures, including
easing a daily requirement that currently forces banks to hold
at least 95 percent of the current 4 percent CRR with the
central bank.
That could be brought down to 85-90 percent, and help spur
credit growth. In the latest fiscal year, lending growth slowed
to its weakest in almost two decades.
"Transmission of lower rates is severely hampered in a
monetary system where banks always start the day short of
funds," said Ananth Narayan, regional head of financial markets,
South Asia, Standard Chartered Bank.
"This is not about asking for a back-door rate cut: this is
about providing liquidity to the banking system at the current
operative interest rate."
But an outright cut in the headline CRR is not expected at
least until June 2016, a Reuters poll on Wednesday showed.
The same poll indicated the RBI is likely to cut the repo
rate by 25 basis points to 7.25 percent at its
policy meeting on Tuesday, which would mark the third easing
this year.
SMALLER STEPS
Bankers who have approached the RBI say officials have been
receptive to technical tweaks, rather than to a CRR shift.
Traders say the need for more, albeit smaller measures, was
underlined after recent volatility in the overnight cash rate
that has been blamed on a cash shortage.
The RBI governor has said the overnight rate needs to "hug"
the repo rate. This month the weighted average call rate - or
the interbank overnight lending rate - swung away from the
policy rate of 7.50 percent in 18 out of the last 19 sessions. .
India's daily liquidity deficit, estimated by traders,
currently stands at around one trillion rupees ($15.6 billion).
Bankers say they want the RBI to bring down that deficit,
currently roughly one percent of deposits, to 0.5 percent, as
the monetary cycle eases.
That could be done by not sterilising the rupee liquidity
infused into the banking system when the RBI intervenes in the
foreign exchange market to buy dollars and sell rupees.
The central bank could also increase the amount of funds
that banks can borrow from it via term repos. Currently set at
0.75 of their total deposits, bankers say the RBI could increase
the amount to 1 percent.
"Even if he (Rajan) does not cut rates but provides
liquidity, there will be transmission," said a senior treasury
official with a foreign bank.
($1 = 64.0356 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by
Clara Ferreira Marques & Shri Navaratnam)