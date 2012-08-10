MUMBAI, Aug 10 Indian bank loans rose 17.2 percent from a year earlier as of July 27, while deposits grew 13.8 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday. Outstanding loans fell 214.7 billion rupees ($3.9 billion) to 47.03 trillion rupees in the two weeks to July 27. Non-food credit dropped by 165 billion rupees to 46.05 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 49.7 billion rupees to 977.9 billion rupees in the period. Bank deposits rose 222.1 billion rupees to 62.44 trillion rupees in the two weeks to July 27, the supplement showed. ($1 = 55.3 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)