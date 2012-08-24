MUMBAI, Aug 24 Indian bank loans rose 16.6 percent from a year earlier in two weeks to August 10, while deposits grew 14.3 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday. Outstanding loans rose 204.9 billion rupees ($3.7 billion) to 47.2 trillion rupees in the two weeks to August 10. Non-food credit increased by 184.9 billion rupees to 46.2 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 20 billion rupees to 997.8 billion rupees in the period. Bank deposits rose 383.9 billion rupees to 62.8 trillion rupees in the two weeks to August 10, the supplement showed. ($1 = 55.5 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)