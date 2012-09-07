MUMBAI, Sept 7 Indian bank loans rose 16.7 percent from a year earlier in the two weeks to Aug. 24, while deposits grew 14.1 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday. Outstanding loans fell 16.7 billion rupees ($301.4 million) to 47.2 trillion rupees in the two weeks to August 24. Non-food credit increased by 13.2 billion rupees to 46.2 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 29.9 billion rupees to 968 billion rupees in the period. Bank deposits rose 93.5 billion rupees to 62.9 trillion rupees in the two weeks to August 24, the supplement showed. ($1 = 55.4 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)