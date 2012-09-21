MUMBAI, Sept 21 Indian bank loans rose 16.6 percent from a year earlier in the two weeks to Sept. 7, while deposits grew 14.4 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 279 billion rupees ($5.2 million) to 47.5 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Sept. 7.

Non-food credit increased by 300 billion rupees to 46.6 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 21 billion rupees to 947 billion rupees in the period.

Bank deposits rose 293.3 billion rupees to 63.2 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Sept. 7, the supplement showed. ($1 = 53.5 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)