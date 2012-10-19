MUMBAI Oct 19 Indian banks' loans rose 15.9 percent from a year earlier in the two weeks to Oct. 5, while deposits grew 13.9 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans grew 428.9 billion rupees ($7.96 billion) to 48.09 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Oct. 5.

Non-food credit increased by 436.9 billion rupees to 47.2 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 8 billion rupees to 917.8 billion rupees in the period.

Bank deposits rose 1.2 trillion rupees to 64.1 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Oct. 5, the supplement showed.

