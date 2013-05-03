BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
MUMBAI May 3 Indian bank loans grew 14.5 percent from a year earlier in the two weeks to April 19, while deposits were up 13.3 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.
Outstanding loans fell 564.5 billion rupees to 52.9 trillion rupees ($979.6 billion) in the two weeks to April 19.
Non-food credit fell 547.3 billion rupees to 51.94 trillion rupees while food credit fell 17.2 billion rupees to 962.5 billion rupees during the period.
Bank deposits fell 663.8 billion rupees 68.38 trillion rupees in the two weeks to April 19, the supplement showed. ($1 = 54 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.