MUMBAI, June 28 Indian bank loans rose 13.7 percent from a year earlier in the two weeks to June 14, while deposits were up 13.6 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans fell 212 billion rupees ($3.6 billion) to 53.58 trillion rupees in the two weeks to June 14.

Non-food credit fell 142.9 billion rupees to 52.47 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 69.1 billion rupees to 1.11 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 158.9 billion rupees to 69.51 trillion rupees in the two weeks to June 14. ($1 = 59.4 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)