BRIEF-Capital & Regional to acquire property for GBP 78 mln
* Has unconditionally exchanged contracts for acquisition of exchange centre, Ilford from a Meyer Bergman fund for GBP 78 million
MUMBAI Nov 15 Indian bank loans rose 16.4 percent from a year earlier in the two weeks to Nov. 1, while deposits grew 15.4 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.
Outstanding loans rose 439.3 billion rupees to 56.59 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Nov. 1.
Non-food credit rose 337 billion rupees to 55.56 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 102.3 billion rupees to 1.03 trillion rupees.
Bank deposits rose 1.19 trillion rupees to 74.25 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Nov. 1. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Has unconditionally exchanged contracts for acquisition of exchange centre, Ilford from a Meyer Bergman fund for GBP 78 million
BEIJING, March 6 China should clarify its "bottom line" with regard to supervision of bitcoin exchanges and establish a so-called negative list for the industry in order to limit risks, China Business News quoted a central bank official as saying on Monday.
* Says retirement of Elliot Mugamu from position of board chairman as well as membership to the boards of CBZ Holdings Limited and CBZ Bank limited