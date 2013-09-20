BRIEF-HSBC Holdings updates on sale of additional portfolio of US consumer mortgage loans
* On 8 March, HSBC Finance Corp & HSBC Bank USA, N.A. completed sale of portfolio of US first lien residential mortgage loans
MUMBAI, Sept 20 Indian bank loans rose 18.2 percent from a year earlier in the two weeks to Sept. 6, while deposits were up 13.4 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.
Outstanding loans rose 837.7 billion rupees ($13.47 billion) to 56.13 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Sept. 6.
Non-food credit rose 846.5 billion rupees to 55.12 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 8.8 billion rupees to 1.01 trillion rupees.
Bank deposits rose 607 billion rupees to 71.74 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Sept. 6. ($1 = 62.2 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
March 9 Australian shares traded marginally lower on Thursday as gains in financials countered the heavy sell-off in resource stocks that dived on an overnight slump in oil prices.
SYDNEY, March 9 Ratings agency Moody's Investor Service says Australia might lose its AAA sovereign credit rating should the country's conservative government give up on deficit repair, raising the stakes ahead of the annual budget in May.