MUMBAI Nov 2 Rating agency Moody's Investors
Service revised its outlook on India's banking system to
"stable" from "negative" on Monday, saying an improving economy
would help temper problem-loans on banks' books.
Moody's, however, cautioned that any recovery in asset
quality would be gradual given the high debt levels in Indian
companies.
Indian banks, particularly state-run banks, have been
saddled with bad loans estimated at nearly $50 billion as the
economy slowed sharply in the last three years.
But recent earnings reports, including from top private
sector lender ICICI Bank, suggested asset quality may
be stabilising.
Moody's said it expected India's economy to grow around
around 7.5 percent in 2015 and 2016 each, supported by low
inflation and gradual implementation of structural reforms.
"The stable outlook on India's banking system over the next
12-18 months reflects our expectation that the banks' gradually
improving operating environment will result in a slower pace of
additions to problem loans, leading to more stable impaired loan
ratios," Moody's said in the statement.
"However, the recovery in asset quality will be U-shaped
rather than V-shaped, because corporate balance sheets remain
highly leveraged."
Moody's also noted that capital levels remained weak for
state-owned banks, with common Tier 1 ratios of only 6 to 10
percent, though lenders retain plentiful of access to funding
and liquidity.
Moody's had downgraded India's banking system outlook to
"negative" in November 2011.
The ratings agency had upgraded India's sovereign outlook to
"positive" in April, while retaining its rating at "Baa3."
