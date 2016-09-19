MUMBAI, Sept 19 India's banking sector is moving
past the worst of its asset quality down cycle, Moody's
Investors Service said on Monday, although it warned that
state-run banks' capital levels remain a key weakness.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans of Indian
banks have nearly doubled to 8.7 percent as of June, from 4.6
percent in March last year, according to data from the nation's
central bank. Including rolled-over or restructured loans, 12
percent of all bank loans were stressed as of end-June.
Banks' additions to bad loans surged this year after an
asset quality review ordered by regulator the Reserve Bank of
India, which wants the commercial lenders to clean up their
balance sheets by March 2017.
Moody's said it had a "stable" outlook for the banking
sector over the next 12 to 18 months.
"While the stock of impaired loans may still increase during
the horizon of this outlook, the pace of new impaired loan
formation should be lower than what it has been over the last
few years," the rating agency said in a report.
For the 11 Indian state-run banks the agency rates, it
estimates a capital requirement of 1.2 trillion rupees ($18
billion) by March 2019 to meet the global Basel III banking
rules, Alka Anbarasu, a senior analyst, said at a press
conference, reiterating earlier forecasts.
The Indian government has estimated a total capital
requirement of 1.8 trillion rupees for all 22 state-run banks.
It has pledged to inject over four years to March 2019 a total
of 700 billion rupees, which many including Moody's believe will
not be enough.
"A potential way to bridge this capital shortfall would be
to slow loan growth to the low single digits over the next three
years," Moody's said in the report.
($1 = 66.9600 Indian rupees)
