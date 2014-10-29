MUMBAI Oct 29 High leverage in the Indian
corporate sector could prevent any meaningful recovery in asset
quality at lenders over the next 12-18 months, Moody's Investors
Service said on Wednesday, maintaining its "negative" outlook on
the country's banking sector.
Moody's estimated India's corporate sector had an average
debt-to-equity ratio of more than 3 times, and would need a
stronger economic recovery than currently projected by the
credit agency to bring down the leverage.
"Poor asset quality will require continued provisioning and
strengthened capital buffers," Moody's said.
The agency said its "negative" outlook pertained mainly to
state-owned lenders that account for more than 70 percent of
banking assets.
Non-performing loans were at a three-year high, although new
bad loans have peaked, Moody's said.
Industry data has shown bad loans comprise around 4 percent
of banking assets, while stressed loans, which include
restructured loans, account for nearly 10 percent.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)