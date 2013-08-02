MUMBAI Aug 2 Indian banks borrowed 12 billion rupees ($198 million) from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Aug. 1, lower than 25.6 billion rupees on July 31.

The RBI had raised the MSF rate by 200 basis points to 10.25 percent and also imposed restrictions on daily borrowings by banks under its repo window.

Banks usually tap the MSF rate during acute cash tightness. ($1 = 60.6 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)