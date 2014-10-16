Oct 16 India's state-run lenders, weighed down by bad loans and lacklustre profits, are set to sell out of stakes in a string of non-core assets to help raise billions needed to meet global capital regulatory requirements.

Below is a list of key assets that could go on the block.

* National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE): India's biggest stock exchange is over 10 percent owned by nation's biggest lender State Bank of India. IDBI Bank Ltd owns about 5 percent of the exchange.

* BSE Ltd, formerly known as the Bombay Stock Exchange: BSE is the other major stock exchange in India and is gearing up for an IPO. State Bank of India owns about 4.8 percent of BSE, while Central Bank of India and Bank of India also own about 1 percent each.

* UTI Asset Management Company Ltd: India's oldest fund manager, and its fifth largest by assets under management, is more than half owned by three state-run banks. State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank each own 18.5 percent of the fund house.

State-run Life Insurance Corp of India Ltd also owns 18.5 percent, while U.S. investment manager T. Rowe Price Group Inc has 26 percent of UTI AMC. Industry bankers say they see UTI AMC as a likely IPO candidate.

* Credit Analysis and Research Ltd (CARE) : IDBI Bank is the biggest shareholder in the rating agency with 16.6 percent. State Bank of India owns over 5 percent, while Canara Bank has nearly 12 percent.

* ICRA Ltd : Punjab National Bank owns about 4.4 percent of the rating agency, whose biggest shareholder is Moody's.

* Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS): Central Bank of India owns 8.3 percent of IL&FS and has said it is looking for a buyer of all or part of that stake. Life Insurance Corp of India, Japan's Orix Corp and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) are IL&FS' top shareholders.

* Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Limited (Arcil): State Bank of India, IDBI Bank and Punjab National Bank own nearly half of India's biggest company buying bad loans from banks.

* Clearing Corporation of India Ltd (CCIL): State Bank of India, IDBI Bank and Bank of Baroda are the state-run banks which own stakes in CCIL. Including private sector banks, lenders' total ownership of CCIL is 62.5 percent.

SOURCE: Company data, filings (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy: Editing by Neil Fullick)