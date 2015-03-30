MUMBAI, March 30 The Reserve Bank of India on
Monday relaxed provisioning rules against bad loans by allowing
banks to set aside up to 50 percent of floating provisions from
33 percent.
Floating provisions are the amount that banks set aside that
are above the mandatory provisioning requirement against bad
loans established by the central bank.
The relaxation will be applicable for floating provisions
held by them as of the end of December 2014.
Banking stocks extended gains to session high of
1.8 percent following the news.
