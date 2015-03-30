(Adds comment, details)
MUMBAI, March 30 Indian banks can now divert as
provision against bad loans a bigger share of the capital
cushion required to be set aside to guard themselves against an
economic downturn, the central bank said on Monday, easing
pressure on a struggling sector.
India currently mandates that banks set aside funds for
emergency use in a so-called counter cyclical capital buffer. Up
to half that buffer, held as of Dec. 31, can now be used for
provision against bad loans, up from 33 percent allowed
formerly, the RBI said.
The RBI move would allow banks to lower provisioning against
bad loans, helping their profitability, said Manish Ostwal, a
senior research analyst at brokerage Nirmal Bang, although he
doubted it would be game changer.
"Basically it is some relief to the profit and loss
statement, but overall, from the economic value prospective, I
don't think it will have a major impact," Ostwal said.
India's central bank has been keen to spur the sector to
lend more and fuel economic growth, but only a handful of banks
have cut lending rates despite two cuts in interest rates, due
to weak demand for credit and the high cost of funds.
Banks also continue to struggle with non-performing loans.
The gross bad loans ratio at Indian banks has doubled in the
past two years amid an economic downturn. State-owned banks have
amassed bad loans faster than private sector lenders.
Indian banks' gross bad loans ratio could rise to as much as
5.7 percent by March 2016, from 4.5 percent last December,
rating agency ICRA estimates.
Following the news, a sub-index of banking stocks
extended gains to end 1.8 percent higher in a Mumbai market that
also closed 1.8 percent higher.
