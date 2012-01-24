Yields rise on Egypt's three, nine-month T-bills in weekly auction
CAIRO, Feb 19 Average yields on Egypt's three-month and nine-month treasury bills rose at an auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
MUMBAI Jan 24 Indian banks may reduce lending rates for select sectors including those that are seeing higher demand for credit and lower level of defaults, chairman of State Bank of India, the country's top lender, said on Tuesday.
These sectors may see "some softening in cost of funds", Pratip Chaudhuri told reporters, after the central bank cut cash reserve requirements for banks by 50 basis points on Tuesday to ease tight liquidity. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
CAIRO, Feb 19 Average yields on Egypt's three-month and nine-month treasury bills rose at an auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
* Banks buoy Saudi after news government paid dues to contractor
* Announces appointment of Rania Mahmoud Nashar as CEO, effective February 19