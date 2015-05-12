MUMBAI May 12 Stressed borrowers and slow
credit growth will force India's commercial banks to yield to
pressure from the central bank and do more to pass on lower
policy rates, analysts at domestic ratings agency CRISIL said on
Tuesday.
The Reserve Bank of India has cut the repo rate by 50 basis
points in two moves since January, to 7.5 percent. But so far,
citing the high cost of funds, Indian banks have only trimmed
their own lending rates, with the country's largest bank, State
Bank of India, cutting just 15 basis points.
"There is limited ability (in banks) to hold on," Rajat
Bahl, director at CRISIL Ratings, said during a teleconference
on the outlook for India's banking sector.
"Given that borrowers are also (under) stress, to see growth
and to see the borrowers remaining stable, they will have to
pass on the benefits of the (lower) interest rates."
India's banks have struggled under the weight of bad loans,
and Bahl said lower lending rates could help tackle that, as
fewer borrowers would end up in trouble.
CRISIL expects total stressed assets, which include
non-performing loans and those that could turn bad, to rise to
5.3 trillion rupees ($82.57 billion) by March 2016, from 4.7
trillion in the previous year.
"Definitely, pain is likely to persist. There are steps
being taken both by regulator and the government, but we believe
it is going to take some time before they play out," Bahl said.
($1=64.1850 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)