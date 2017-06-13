MUMBAI, June 13 The Reserve Bank of India
outlined on Tuesday a plan to expedite the resolution of the
$150 billion bad debt problem plaguing the country's banks by
focusing first on some of the large stressed accounts held by
lenders.
The RBI, in a statement, said it has identified 12 accounts
that constitute about 25 percent of the overall gross
non-performing assets in the system and directed lenders to
begin insolvency proceedings around these accounts immediately.
The move comes about a month after the Indian government
changed rules giving the central bank greater power to deal with
bad loans.
