MUMBAI Nov 19 India's central bank said on Thursday investors seeking to buy at least 5 percent in shares or convertible debt of a private sector bank in the country will first need to obtain its approval, as it seeks to tighten the criteria for ownership of lenders.

The buyer would also have to give an annual declaration to the lender that it remains a "fit and proper" investor, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement.

In turn, the lender would need to alert the RBI should it have doubts about whether the investor meets that "fit and proper" criteria.

Existing shareholders who already have been approved by the RBI as a major shareholder would not need to seek permission again to increase their holdings if the total investment remains below 10 percent of the lender, the RBI added.

For statement: (bit.ly/1QvZsh3) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam and Subhranshu Sahu)