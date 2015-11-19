MUMBAI Nov 19 India's central bank said on
Thursday investors seeking to buy at least 5 percent in shares
or convertible debt of a private sector bank in the country will
first need to obtain its approval, as it seeks to tighten the
criteria for ownership of lenders.
The buyer would also have to give an annual declaration to
the lender that it remains a "fit and proper" investor, the
Reserve Bank of India said in a statement.
In turn, the lender would need to alert the RBI should it
have doubts about whether the investor meets that "fit and
proper" criteria.
Existing shareholders who already have been approved by the
RBI as a major shareholder would not need to seek permission
again to increase their holdings if the total investment remains
below 10 percent of the lender, the RBI added.
For statement: (bit.ly/1QvZsh3)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Suvashree Dey Choudhury;
Editing by Rafael Nam and Subhranshu Sahu)