MUMBAI, Sept 24 The Reserve Bank of India said
on Thursday it would allow banks to convert the status of their
"stressed" loans to a company into "standard" ones if the entity
is sold to a new major stakeholder, although certain conditions
would apply.
The change is important, given that in India a loan deemed
as "stressed" must follow strict recovery rules, while
"standard" ones offer much more flexibility in how companies
repay their debt.
Among the conditions that must be met, the RBI said the new
so-called promoter, or major stakeholder, must buy at least 51
percent of the paid-up equity capital of the company.
The new promoter can also not have any ties to the existing
stakeholder.
India's banking sector, dominated by more than two-dozen
state-run lenders, has been hobbled by its highest bad-loan
ratio in a decade as slower economic expansion hurt companies'
abilities to service debt.
For statement see: bit.ly/1QAsGYS
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)