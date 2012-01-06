(Adds quotes, background)
PUNE, India Jan 6 Private sector banks in
India may need to raise a few trillion rupees of capital to meet
Basel III norms, Anand Sinha, a deputy governor at the Reserve
Bank of India, said on Friday.
"I will talk about capital requirements (for state-owned
banks) once I get feedback...private sector estimates run into a
few lakh crores," Sinha said.
One trillion rupees is $18.9 billion.
He was speaking at a seminar in Pune in the western
Maharashtra state.
Last month, the central bank released draft guidelines on
Basel-III capital requirements.
As per the draft norms, the RBI has said banks should have
minimum tier-I capital of 7 percent, while total capital must be
at least 9 percent of risk-weighted assets.
Sinha said banks may stagger the capital raising exercise to
limit the impact on the country's economic growth.
The guidelines on capital requirements will be effective
January 2013 and banks should conform to the norms by March 31,
2017, the RBI has said.
Banks across the world will have to follow Basel III accords
for disclosing the size and quality of their capital safety
buffers from 2013 to help reassure investors they are stable.
($1=52.8 Indian rupees)
