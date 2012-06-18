NEW DELHI, June 18 India's chief economic
adviser Kaushik Basu on Monday said "herd mentality" of ratings
agencies led to Fitch's revision of India's rating outlook to
negative from stable, but added that the review was not
surprising.
"There is a lot to be done and the next six months will be
crucial," Basu said while addressing journalists at the Foreign
Correspondents' Club in New Delhi. "The whole statement of Fitch
is a pretty positive statement."
Earlier, Fitch Ratings cut its credit outlook for India to
negative from stable, nearly two months after rival Standard &
Poor's made a similar call, citing risks that India's growth
outlook could deteriorate if policymaking and governance don't
improve.
