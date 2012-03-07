MUMBAI, March 7 India's Bharat Earth Movers Ltd plans to raise 3 billion rupees ($59.57 million)through a private placement of 10-year bonds with a coupon of 9.05 percent payable semi-annually, the term sheet showed.

The bonds will be redeemed in three equal installments at the end of 8th, 9th and 10th year.

The issue is rated LAA+ by ICRA and AA+ by Brickworks. SBI Capital Markets is the arranger. ($1 = 50.3650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ted Kerr)