April 10 India's Bharti Airtel plans
to launch its 4G
services in Bangalore within 30 days, an executive said, after
the country's largest mobile phone carrier launched the service
in the eastern city of Kolkata earlier on Tuesday.
Bharti and its rivals paid a total 385.43 billion rupees
($7.5 billion) to buy fourth-generation (4G) wireless broadband
spectrum in a 2010 government auction, which saw bids at much
higher prices than initially expected.
Bharti managed to win 4G spectrum in just four of India's 22
telecoms zones in the auction, paying 33.14 billion rupees for
spectrum in the Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kolkata and Punjab
zones.
(US$1 = 51.31 rupees)
