NEW DELHI May 2 Bharti Airtel Ltd reported a 50 percent fall in quarterly profit that capped the third straight year of declining profit at India's top telecommunications carrier.

Bharti Airtel, the world's fourth-biggest cellular carrier by customers, said net profit fell to 5.09 billion rupees ($94 million) for its fiscal fourth quarter to end-March, from 10.06 billion rupees reported a year earlier.

Analysts had expected the company to report net profit of 7.41 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 53.8750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)