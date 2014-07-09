MUMBAI, July 9 Bharti Airtel Ltd, India's top mobile phone carrier, said it will sell about 3,100 telecoms towers in four African countries to Helios Towers Africa.

Bharti Airtel will have full access to the towers under a long-term lease contract, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Under the agreement, tower operations-related personnel will be transferred from Airtel to Helios, the company said. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)