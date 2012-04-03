NEW DELHI, April 3 State-run Bharat Heavy
Electricals Ltd said on Tuesday its provisional net
profit rose 14.3 percent to 68.7 billion rupees ($1.35 billion)
fo r the just concluded 2011/12 fiscal year.
India's top power equipment maker said provisional turnover
was 493.01 billion rupees in the last fiscal year that ended on
March 31, up 13.8 percent from 2010/11.
BHEL order inflows during 2011/12 were 220.96 billion
rupees, 63.5 percent lower than the inflows in the previous
fiscal year, the company said in a statement.
Shares in the firm, valued by the market at $12.5 billion,
were trading 1.8 p ercent higher in a firm Mumbai market
at 12:41 p.m. (0711 GMT).
The stock has gained more than 11 percent value so far in
2012, compared with a 14-percent gain in the main stock index
during the same period.
($1 = 50.55 rupees)
(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; writing by Ketan Bondre;
editing by Malini Menon)