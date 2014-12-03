(Adds dropped words in paragraph 19)
By Nita Bhalla
BHOPAL, India, Dec 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Hundreds
of protesters gathered on Wednesday outside the abandoned
factory which caused the world's deadliest industrial disaster
in the Indian city of Bhopal, burning effigies and demanding
justice for survivors suffering 30 years later.
Elderly women and men, some of whom were injured by the
toxic cyanide gas leak, together with activists, supporters and
children - some born with physical and mental disabilities -
held up banners and chanted "We want justice!"
In the early hours of Dec. 3, 1984, around 40 tonnes of
methyl isocyanate gas accidentally leaked from a pesticide
factory owned by U.S. multinational Union Carbide Corp. and was
carried by the wind into the surrounding slums.
The government recorded 5,295 deaths. Activists estimate
25,000 deaths from illnesses since the leak. Many people still
suffer from cancer, blindness, respiratory problems and immune
and neurological disorders, with little support, they say.
"I was pregnant and living ... near the factory on that
night. We woke up with our eyes burning and could hear people
outside screaming," said Rambhai Kailash, 50, whose daughter was
born with muscular dystrophy and whose husband died from cancer
five years after the disaster.
"The compensation I received at the time was so little that
it was immediately used up on medical treatment for my husband
and daughter," she said as protesters lit a massive
diamond-shaped effigy with a skull and "Dow Chemical" painted on
it.
Activists accuse the Indian and U.S. governments and the Dow
Chemical Company, which now owns Union Carbide, of not
doing enough to support victims of the disaster.
They want more financial compensation for the victims and
the removal of thousands of tonnes of toxic waste around the
plant, which has seeped into the ground with activists saying
this is poisoning the water of 50,000 people.
CALLS FOR FURTHER ACTION
Dow Chemical has denied liability, saying it bought Union
Carbide a decade after the firm settled its liabilities to the
Indian government in 1989 by paying $470 million.
But activists said that was a paltry sum based on the extent
of human suffering and various petitions to hold Dow to account
and insist on increased compensation and cleaning up the waste
are being pressed in Indian and U.S. courts.
"The time has come to bring Dow and Carbide to justice. No
more hiding behind share ownership and legal loopholes," said
Salil Shetty, Secretary-General of Amnesty International.
A spokeswoman for Dow declined to comment, referring calls
to the company's subsidiary Union Carbide Corp (UCC).
An email from Tomm Sprick of the Union Carbide Information
Centre said the company was not doing any interviews and
referred to information on its website which features many facts
"which have been forgotten or overlooked in the past 30 years".
In an email last week, Sprick said UCC had the "utmost
respect and sympathy for the victims" but many of the issues
"have already been resolved and responsibilities assigned".
The government of central Madhya Pradesh state, where Bhopal
is located, held a prayer meeting on Wednesday to mark the 30th
anniversary of the leak and the Indian parliament in New Delhi
observed a two-minute silence for the victims of the disaster.
Government officials deny neglecting victims and failing to
help many survivors. They say the Supreme Court decides who is
eligible for compensation and free healthcare after receiving a
list of the affected people.
"This has been put before the Supreme Court and the court
has decided, after extensive examination of their cases, what is
to be paid and to whom," Pravir Krishn, the state's principal
secretary at the department in charge of rehabilitation for
Bhopal's victims, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Krishn said some families seeking compensation or medical
help were not from contaminated locations, suggesting they
falsely claimed to be victims of the tragedy.
He said the state had provided 40 billion rupees ($650
million) to 575,000 people identified by the Supreme Court as
being affected by the disaster, built six state-of-the-art
hospitals and put up new housing for victims.
While many events surrounding the disaster's anniversary
have focused on issues such as the lack of healthcare,
compensation and job opportunities for survivors and their
families, some have asked whether another Bhopal could happen.
The Delhi-based think-tank Centre for Science and
Environment released a book on Monday that said that while India
has laws covering hazardous waste management and industrial
disasters, there is no compliance.
"While we have thankfully not witnessed another major
Bhopal-type disaster in the last 30 years, we have a number of
mini Bhopals - small types of gas leaks from industry - all over
the country," said Sunita Narain, CSE's director.
(Reporting by Nita Bhalla, Editing by Tim Pearce)