(This story accompanies a Wider Image package of photographs)
* Health of Bhopal communities suffers 30 years after
disaster
* Activists calls for faster action to remove hazardous
waste
By Danish Siddiqui and Nita Bhalla
BHOPAL/NEW DELHI, Nov 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
B eyond the iron gates of the derelict pesticide plant where one
of the world's worst industrial disasters occurred,
administrative buildings lie in ruins, vegetation overgrown and
warehouses bolted.
Massive vessels, interconnected by a multitude of corroded
pipes that once carried chemical slurries, have rusted beyond
repair. In the dusty control room, a soiled sticker on a wall
panel reads "Safety is everyone's business".
On the night of Dec. 2, 1984, the factory owned by the U.S.
multinational Union Carbide Corp accidentally leaked cyanide gas
into the air, killing thousands of largely poor Indians in the
central city of Bhopal.
Thirty years later, the toxic legacy of this factory lives
on, say human rights groups, as thousands of tonnes of hazardous
waste remains buried underground, slowly poisoning the drinking
water of more than 50,000 people and affecting their health.
Activists want this waste removed and disposed of away from
the area, and feel Indian authorities, who now own the site,
have fumbled on taking action - either by clearing up the waste
itself or in pursuing Union Carbide to take responsibility.
"There is a very high prevalence of anemia, delayed
menarches in girls and painful skin conditions. But what is most
pronounced is the number of children with birth defects," said
activist Satinath Sarangi from the Bhopal Medical Appeal which
runs a clinic for gas victims.
"Children are born with conditions such as twisted limbs,
brain damage, musculoskeletal disorders ... this is what we see
in every fourth or fifth household in these communities."
Sarangi admits there has been no long-term epidemiological
research which conclusively proves that birth defects are
directly related to the drinking of the contaminated water.
TOXIC WATER
Built in 1969, the Union Carbide plant in Madhya Pradesh
state was seen as a symbol of a new industrialised India,
generating thousands of jobs for the poor and, at the same time,
manufacturing cheap pesticides for millions of farmers.
Fifteen years later, 40 tonnes of Methyl Isocyanate gas was
released and carried by the wind to the surrounding densely
populated disaster remains unclear and under debate.
The government recorded 5,295 deaths, but activists claim
25,000 people died in the aftermath and following years.
Another 100,000 people who were exposed to the gas continue
to suffer today with sicknesses such as cancer, blindness,
respiratory problems, immune and neurological disorders. Some
children born to survivors have mental or physical disabilities.
While those directly affected receive free medical health
care, activists say authorities have failed to support those
sick from drinking the contaminated water and a second
generation of children born with birth defects.
In a rehabilitation centre run by the charity Chingari
Trust, located 500 metres from the factory site, disabled
children aged between 6 months and 12 years gather for treatment
which ranges from speech and hearing issues to physiotherapy.
"Our life changed emotionally and physically since we got to
know about his medical problem when was just 4 months old," said
26-year-old Sufia, sitting on a mat on the floor, cradling her
two-year-old son Mustafa who has cerebral palsy.
"We had to stop the therapy when he was 8-months-old as it
was very expensive. My husband is an electrician and doesn't
earn much. With the centre it is good as it's free. It's also
good to meet other mothers with their children and realise that
I am not alone."
CALL FOR CLEAN-UP
The government was forced to recognise the water was
contaminated in 2012 when the Supreme Court ordered that clean
drinking water be supplied to some 22 communities living around
the factory site.
"I don't think there is any doubt now that the waste dumped
by Union Carbide is a serious problem and that it needs to be
dealt with urgently," said Sunita Narain, director of the
Delhi-based think-tank Centre for Science and Environment.
Studies by Narain's organisation in 2009 found samples taken
from around the factory site contained chlorinated benzene
compounds and organochlorine pesticides 561 times the national
standard.
The profile of the chemicals found in samples from within
the site matched the chemicals in drinking water in the outside
colonies, said the report, leaving no doubt that there could be
no other source of these toxins than Union Carbide.
Studies since have confirmed water pollution, but the
hazardous waste remains in pits in some 21 locations within the
68-acre site and buried in a wasteland outside, largely due to
wrangles between authorities and activists on its disposal.
The United Nations this week welcomed a government decision
to reconsider the official figure of people affected by the gas
leak, and look into additional compensation, but pressed
authorities to get rid of the toxic waste.
"New victims of the Bhopal disaster are born every day, and
suffer life-long from adverse health impacts," said Baskut
Tuncak, U.N. Special Rapporteur on human rights and toxic waste.
"Without cleaning the contamination, the number of victims
of the toxic legacy left by Union Carbide will continue to grow,
and, together, India's financial liability to a rising number of
victims," he added in a statement.
Activists want Union Carbide, which was taken over by Dow
Chemical Company in 2001, to take the waste out of the
country, saying there are no adequate facilities in India to
deal with it. They have also criticised state authorities for
not pursuing the corporation for the clean-up. State government
officials were not immediately available for comment.
Seventeen people living around the plant have filed a
petition in the U.S. courts to get the multinational to bear the
cost of the clean-up.
Dow Chemical Co. has long denied responsibility, saying
Union Carbide spent $2 million on remediating the site, adding
that Indian authorities at the time approved, monitored and
directed every step of the clean-up work.
Union Carbide was sued by the Indian government after the
disaster and agreed to pay an out-of-court settlement of $470
million in damages in 1989. The company says the Indian
government then took control of the site in 1998, assuming all
accountability, including clean-up activities.
"While Union Carbide continues to have the utmost respect
and sympathy for the victims, we find that many of the issues
being discussed today have already been resolved and
responsibilities assigned for those that remain," Tomm F.
Sprick, Director of Union Carbide Information Center, told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation in an email.
(Writing by Nita Bhalla, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)