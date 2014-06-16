By Sanjeev Miglani
| THIMPHU, June 16
THIMPHU, June 16 Bhutan promised on Monday it
will not allow its territory to be used against India, an early
success for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's region-wide
drive to shore up diplomatic relations with neighbours in return
for stronger economic ties.
In a joint statement issued during Modi's first foreign
visit since he took office in May, Bhutan and India agreed not
allow each other's territory to be used "for interests inimical
to the other", without giving further details.
India believes armed insurgent groups from its northeastern
states use the isolated Himalayan kingdom as a hideout, and in
recent years has grown anxious about China seeking a toehold in
the one South Asian nation seen as completely loyal to New
Delhi.
Neighbours Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have
increasingly locked in financial and infrastructure assistance
from China, leaving slower-footed India feeling isolated and
encircled in its own neighbourhood.
Wedged between Asia's rising giants but traditionally
friendly only with India, Bhutan is emerging from centuries of
self-imposed seclusion and is debating whether to open formal
diplomatic ties with Beijing.
Moving quickly to re-assert Indian influence in the region,
Modi offered to turn Bhutan into a powerhouse of
hydro-electricity three-quarters of which India will buy to feed
its energy-starved economy.
"If you walk a few steps, we too will walk with you," Modi
told a joint session of Bhutan's parliament.
"A strong, prosperous India is good for the neighbourhood.
The stronger India is, the stronger Bhutan will be," he said,
choosing to speak in Hindi in a departure from tradition when
Indian leaders have addressed global meetings in English.
He also offered Bhutan the use of India's space and
satellite technology and suggested the two governments could
work together to promote Bhutan and India's northeast as tourism
circuit.
"With Prime Minister Modi, you can be sure there will be
faster implementation of projects. He believes in speed," Indian
Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj told reporters.
Modi led his Bharatiya Janata Party to power with an
absolute majority, vowing to revive economic growth that has
fallen to below 5 percent and bolster national security.
He has sought closer commercial ties with China too, but has
also moved to beef up military and civil infrastructure along
the length of the disputed border with Beijing.
In the past, insurgents fighting Indian rule in the
northeast region have sought sanctuary in the jungles of
southern Bhutan. They were later flushed out in joint military
operations and since then both sides have kept a tight vigil on
the border.
Modi's national security adviser, Ajit Doval, has in the
past said that China assisted such rebels.
Bhutan, which relied on India for guidance on its foreign
and defence policy until a friendship treaty was revised in
2007, maintains diplomatic relations with about 50 countries,
but not China.
In 2012, then Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao met his Bhutanese
counterpart on the sidelines of a U.N. meeting and called for
the establishment of diplomatic relations.
The meeting caught New Delhi by surprise and since then it
has closely watched Chinese moves in Bhutan, parts of which
straddle a narrow corridor linking India with its northeast
corner.
(Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Nick Macfie)