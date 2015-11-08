* Anti-BJP alliance wins huge majority in key state
* Could delay Modi's economic reform agenda
* Modi should govern, not campaign - critical party ally
(Adds opposition leader's comment)
By Andrew MacAskill and Rupam Jain Nair
NEW DELHI, Nov 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi
suffered a heavy defeat on Sunday in an election in Bihar,
India's third most-populous state, signalling the waning power
of a leader who until recently had an unrivalled reputation as a
vote winner.
Modi's second straight regional election setback will
galvanise opposition parties, embolden rivals in his own party
and diminish his standing with foreign leaders amid concern he
may not win a second term as prime minister.
"This is a clear indication that Modi's popularity may now
have peaked," said Satish Misra, a political analyst at the
Observer Research Foundation.
The loss in Bihar will also hamper Modi's push to pass
economic reforms, because he needs to win most state elections
in the next three years to gain full control of parliament.
Investors are already fretting over the speed of change in
Modi's India, and worries over an additional stumbling block
will likely knock financial markets on Monday.
In the most significant vote since he won power 18 months
ago, Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost in Bihar after
running a campaign that sought to polarise voters along caste
and religious lines.
It was the most expensive state election ever fought by the
BJP, with more than 90 top party figures addressing 600 rallies
over the last six weeks, party officials said.
"The Bihar election was a very important battle for us. We
will have to analyse each and every aspect of the result," said
Ram Madhav, a BJP general secretary. "There are lessons to be
learned."
An anti-Modi alliance led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was
ahead in 179 seats in the 243-seat regional assembly, an
overwhelming majority, tallies compiled by the election
commission showed.
Modi tweeted that he had called to congratulate Kumar, whose
regional "grand alliance" could now become a template for
politicians seeking to prevent Modi's march towards untrammelled
power under India's federal system.
The defeat could also dampen the mood as Modi heads to
Britain for the first bilateral visit by an Indian leader since
2006. Modi is due to address a crowd next week at London's
Wembley stadium.
GOVERN, DON'T CAMPAIGN
Modi's BJP-led alliance was ahead in 58 seats where trends
were clear.
Some regional party leaders expressed bitterness over a
campaign that thrust Modi into the spotlight - he addressed more
than 30 rallies - turning the election into a referendum on his
personal leadership.
Analysts said an Indian prime minister has never before
invested so much time in a state election.
"The role of the prime minister is to govern the country,
and not become the lead campaigner in a state election," one
senior BJP state leader said, asking not to be named.
Modi's campaign started with a message of economic
development, then, as the race began to tighten, his party
shifted to appealing to caste and religious alliances.
The slaughter of cows, an animal revered by the majority
Hindu population, became a major topic. Members of Modi's party
also expressed concern about the rising Muslim population.
Jyotiraditya Scindia, a leader of the opposition Congress
party, said the BJP must end campaigning on issues that fracture
the country along religious lines.
"This is a decisive mandate against divisiveness in favour
of development," he said.
Bihar is one of its biggest electoral prizes and the most
pressing challenges of India prevail there, including widespread
poverty, corruption and poor infrastructure. If independent, its
104 million people would be the world's 13th-largest nation,
more populous than Germany.
The loss will make it harder for Modi to secure backing for
reforms in parliament's upper house where his party is in a
minority and seat allocations are dependent on parties' strength
in the states. His government has struggled to pass laws,
including the biggest overhaul of taxes since independence.
"It raises the likelihood that the opposition will use this
mandate to block important bills," said Milan Vaishnav of
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
This may have been Modi's last chance to win a state
election before the spring of 2017. He faces five elections next
year in regions where his party has failed to make inroads.
(Additional reporting by Manoj Chaurasia in Patna; Editing by
Douglas Busvine and Janet Lawrence)