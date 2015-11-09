* Modi urged to change tack after election defeat
* Bihar a major setback for prime minister
* Reform agenda could be slowed by emboldened opposition
By Rupam Jain Nair and Andrew MacAskill
NEW DELHI, Nov 9 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi met leaders of his party on Monday to discuss whether to
overhaul policies and priorities in the wake of a humiliating
defeat in elections in the eastern state of Bihar.
Modi and a dozen senior colleagues of his Hindu nationalist
party, including its president Amit Shah, Finance Minister Arun
Jaitley and Home Minister Rajnath Singh, gathered at the party's
offices to analyse the reasons for the defeat.
"There are lessons to be learnt," Jaitley told reporters
after the meeting, without outlining specifics. "In elections
you win some and lose some."
Sunday's loss in Bihar, India's third most populous and
poorest state, is the most significant setback for Modi since he
won a crushing victory in a general election last year.
For the first time since he came to power, party leaders are
openly starting to question the direction of the government.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in New Delhi was
virtually deserted on Monday, with only a few workers compiling
newspaper clippings on the election defeat.
Indian shares, bonds and the rupee opened at six-week lows
as investors who had backed Modi worried he would struggle to
push economic reforms through parliament against an emboldened
opposition. They later regained their footing.
PARLIAMENTARY SETBACK
The Bihar loss may hamper Modi's reform agenda because he
needs to win most state elections in the next three years to
gain full control of parliament. India's states are represented
in the upper house, where the BJP lacks a majority.
The government announced on Monday that parliament will
resume for the winter session on Nov. 26. Over the last year,
Modi has struggled to pass laws, including tax and labour
reforms, and now faces an opposition with political momentum.
The election came against a backdrop of concerns in India
over incidents in which Muslims have been targeted by Hindu
zealots. There have been protests by prominent intellectuals at
what they call a climate of rising intolerance.
Some BJP lawmakers called for the party to promote a more
unifying agenda focusing on economic development, after a
campaign in Bihar that sought to polarise voters along caste and
religious lines.
"We have to be single mindedly focused on development,
development, development," said Chandan Mitra, a BJP member of
parliament. "We can't afford to be distracted by anything else."
A senior BJP leader, who asked not to be named, said the
problem was that Modi sidelined too many people.
"Modi thinks he can do it all at once. He wants economic
growth, social and cultural revolution, to win political battles
and project himself as a statesman," he said.
"If he wins then every voice of dissent can be silenced, but
if he fails then every voice of dissent is going to build."
AGGRESSIVE TACTICS
The election was one of the most vicious in recent years.
At one of dozens of election rallies addressed by Modi, he
accused rival parties of snatching economic benefits from
lower-caste Hindus and handing them over to a religious
minority, a comment interpreted as a veiled reference to
Muslims.
The election commission banned several party posters they
said could incite hatred. One banned poster showed a young Hindu
woman embracing a garlanded cow, an animal sacred to Hindus.
The BJP president was also criticised for comments
suggesting that if his party lost, the result would be
celebrated in arch-rival Pakistan.
In contrast, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who led the
anti-Modi alliance in Bihar, was able to trade on his record of
turning around a state that was once widely considered to be
among India's most corrupt and lawless.
Arun Shourie, a minister in the last BJP government, called
for a change in course.
"We should be grateful to the people of Bihar because the
direction has been halted," he told NDTV news. Asked what went
wrong with the party's Bihar campaign, he said: "Everything".
