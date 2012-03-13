(Corrects headline, first paragraph to say Biocon will retain
MUMBAI, March 13 India's Biocon Ltd
will retain milestone payments it received from Pfizer
Inc as part of a deal that allowed the U.S. drugmaker to
sell Biocon's insulin products globally, Biocon's chairman said,
without providing details.
Certain additional payments would also come from Pfizer,
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw told CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday.
"This (additional) income will get reflected in our
quarterly numbers," she said, declining to give details.
Biocon shares dropped more than 7 percent after Pfizer
terminated an agreement signed in October 2010 to sell
the Indian company's insulin products globally.
The stock was down 4.8 percent at 254.8 rupees at 0438 GMT.
