KOLKATA, India, July 31 Two hundred workers were
stranded on Tuesday in three coal mines in the Indian state of
West Bengal when a blackout affecting half the country cut off
electricity to elevators in their underground pits, a mining
company official said.
"We are waiting for the restoration of power to bring them
up through the lifts, but there is no threat to their lives or
any reason to panic," said Nildari Roy, a senior official at the
mines' operator, Eastern Coalfields Limited.
Half of India's 1.2 billion people were without power on
Tuesday as the grids covering a dozen states broke down, the
second major blackout in as many days and an embarrassment for
the government as it struggles to revive economic growth.
(Reporting By Sujoy Dhar; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel)