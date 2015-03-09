MUMBAI, March 9 Blackstone Group LP has
agreed to sell its 57 percent stake in India's CMS Info Systems
Ltd to Baring Private Equity (Asia) for $250 million, two
sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The two private equity funds signed an agreement last week
and a formal announcement will be issued soon, said the sources,
who declined to be named as the transaction was not yet public.
Sources had told Reuters in November that Baring was in
advanced talks to buy Blackstone's stake in CMS.
One of the sources said Blackstone had paid a total of $65
million to build its majority stake in CMS Info Systems from
then owner CMS Computers in 2009 in two separate deals.
CMS provides ATM-related cash management services, including
cash delivery and pick-ups and in-transit services, according
to its website.
"A definitive agreement has been signed and a formal
announcement will follow shortly," said one of the sources.
Both Blackstone and Baring Asia declined to comment. CMS did
not reply to emails seeking comment.
Baring's investment in CMS comes amid an expected surge in
ATM-related services as India is in the midst of expanding the
access of banking services in the country.
The ATM sector has also benefitted after the central bank in
2012 allowed firms other than lenders to operate the machines.
The transaction marks Blackstone's highest return since
setting up the U.S. private equity fund set its India office in
2005, according to Thomson Reuters calculations.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Rafael Nam)