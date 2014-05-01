NEW DELHI May 1 Two explosions ripped through a passenger train in the southern Indian city of Chennai on Thursday, killing a 22 year-old female passenger, officials said.

The blasts occurred in two coaches just as the train was approaching the city's central station. A total of nine people were injured, two of them seriously, in addition to the dead passenger.

"The incident consists of minor-intensity blasts in two coaches," Rakesh Misra, general manager of Southern Railway, told reporters. "Both are sleeper-class coaches."

Security is tight across India as it nears the end of a mammoth election involving more than 800 million people. Police have increased surveillance on suspected members of the Indian Mujahideen as well as Maoist guerrillas fighting to overthrow the government in the east and south of the country.

