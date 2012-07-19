MUMBAI, July 19 BMW India Financial Services is planning to raise 5 billion rupees ($90.16 million) through a bond sale, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.

BMW India is a unit of premium carmaker BMW. The issue is rated "AAA" by rating agency Crisil.

HSBC has been picked as the arranger for the bond sale, said the source. ($1 = 55.4550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)