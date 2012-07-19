BRIEF-HP says CEO Weisler's 2016 compensation was $28.7 mln versus $18.7 mln in 2015
* HP Inc - CEO Dion J. Weisler's 2016 total compensation was $28.7 million versus $18.7 million in 2015 -sec filing
MUMBAI, July 19 BMW India Financial Services is planning to raise 5 billion rupees ($90.16 million) through a bond sale, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.
BMW India is a unit of premium carmaker BMW. The issue is rated "AAA" by rating agency Crisil.
HSBC has been picked as the arranger for the bond sale, said the source. ($1 = 55.4550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.
