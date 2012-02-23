MUMBAI Feb 23 A hapless bank clerk who
makes an enemy of a local politician and has to bribe himself
out of jail seems like an unlikely theme for Bollywood, known
around the world for its dance numbers and family melodramas.
Yet the industry is now taking up corruption and clean
government in a host of new films, inspired by anti-graft
protests that have found resonance with India's middle-class and
laid bare the angst of the common man.
Multi-billion dollar corruption scandals in India have fed
middle-class frustration with the ruling classes, and a
relentless campaign by Gandhian activist Anna Hazare last year
forced the government to bow to his demands and agree to draft
anti-corruption legislation.
Even though Hazare's movement appears to have lost some
steam, corruption and a clean, accountable government are
prominent issues in state elections this year.
With interest in the topic high, Bollywood is moving to take
advantage.
"Any art form borrows from what is going on in society and
it was but natural that I was inspired by the anti-corruption
movement while writing my film," said Rumy Jafry, who wrote and
directed the film about the bank clerk, "Gali Gali Chor Hai" or
"A Thief in Every Street."
"The common man isn't affected by what the king is doing.
The corruption that affects him is the rot at the lowest level,
where he has to pay even for the most basic of amenities."
"Gali Gali Chor Hai" opened in theatres around the nation in
February, and more films on corruption are in the works,
including one on Hazare himself.
Long known mainly for its song and dance routines and family
melodramas, which still remain a mainstay, the world's largest
film industry is increasingly exploring new storylines and
bolder themes.
Dibakar Banerjee, a new age Bollywood filmmaker, is working
on a political thriller, "Shanghai," where he promises viewers
will get to see the "revenge of the common man".
The common man's angst is also the theme of a film from
Maharashtra, Hazare's home state. The Marathi-language film "Ha
Bharat Majha"(My India) documents the life of a middle-class
Indian family on the sidelines of Hazare's movement.
"It is all very well to watch this unfolding on your
television sets...but shouldn't we introspect about the choice
we make every day," Sunil Sukhtankar, the film's co-director,
told Reuters.
The film won the top prize at the Pune International Film
Festival and is scheduled for a summer release.
Hazare has given the trend his blessing.
At a special screening of "Gali Gali Chor Hai" in his
village, Hazare was quoted by Indian media as saying he hoped
more Bollywood filmmakers would make films on the issue.
CONFESSIONS ON TELEVISION
The trend has even spread to television.
Corruption was the flavour of the season on "Sach ka Saamna"
-- the Indian version of U.S. TV game show "The Moment of Truth"
-- which promoted its second season as a battle against
corruption and encouraged viewers to confess their involvement
in corrupt practices.
In a poll on the show's website, 72 percent of respondents
admitted paying a bribe while 75 percent said they had faked
salary receipts.
"We had 40,000 calls from people wanting to come on to the
show. The candour on the show is startling, as also the kind of
people who came on and what they spoke about," Siddhartha Basu
of BIG Synergy productions, the show's producer, told Reuters in
an email interview.
"These were people from law, education, health, insurance,
retail, call centres, and so on, not just the bogey men we love
to throw stones at - politicians and public servants."
Industry experts said that while there have been several
films on the corruption theme recently, they still drew a
delicate line between stark depictions and box-office take.
"If you make a serious film on corruption, it won't do well,
because Indian audiences don't like such films," said Vajir
Singh, a Bollywood analyst and editor of Box Office India, a
film trade magazine.
"But I see more films dealing with corruption as one of
several themes the protagonist may have to deal with."
