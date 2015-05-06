MUMBAI May 6 An Indian court convicted Bollywood star Salman Khan on Wednesday of culpable homicide for the death of a homeless man in a hit-and-run, a verdict that could derail several big-ticket movie projects.

Judge D.W. Deshpande of the Mumbai court upheld prosecution charges that Khan, 49, was driving under the influence of alcohol and lost control of his car in the 2002 accident. Four people were injured.

The 49-year-old actor had denied being behind the wheel, in spite of several witnesses testifying against him.

Khan, who has delivered some of Bollywood's highest-grossing films in recent years, faces up to 10 years in jail but can appeal in a higher court. (reut.rs/1KL49xN)

Sentencing is expected later in the day.

