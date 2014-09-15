BRIEF-UAE's Damac Properties Dubai board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends cash dividend of 25 fils per share for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2mWwGve) Further company coverage:
Sept 15 * India to sell govt bonds worth 120 billion rupees on Sept. 19-fin min * India to sell 60 billion rupees of 8.40 percent 2024 bonds, 20 billion rupees each of 8.27 percent 2020, 8.32 percent 2032 and 9.23 percent 2043 bonds * India to auction government bonds through multiple-price based method
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 Financial leaders of the world's biggest economies dropped a pledge to keep global trade free and open, acquiescing to an increasingly protectionist United States after a two-day meeting failed to yield a compromise.
BADEN-BADEN, Germany, March 18 The world's financial leaders adopted a list of principles on Saturday to boost the resilience of their economies against future shocks, including the advice to strengthen policy frameworks to reap the benefits of open markets.