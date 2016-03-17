NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, March 17 The Reserve Bank of
India allowed banks to count the debt they hold from state
electricity utilities as part of their "held-to-maturity" (HTM)
bonds, three bankers who received a letter from the central bank
told Reuters on Thursday.
These bonds will now be counted as HTM even if it pushes the
debt held under the category above the current 21.5 percent
ceiling, the bankers said.
HTM refers to the portion of bond requirements that lenders
are allowed to hold until they mature if they so choose without
needing to mark-to-market them to daily price movements.
The distinction is important for banks as it will shield
these illiquid bonds from any potential mark to market loss
should the yields rise.
Under the so-called UDAY power scheme, the government is
pushing states to guarantee the debt held by their regional
electricity utilities.
Part of the scheme would push banks that have lent to these
state utilities into converting the loans into bonds, with
states assuming the interest payments and redemptions.
