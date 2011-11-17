NEW DELHI Nov 17 India has raised the
ceiling on foreign institutional investment in government and
corporate bonds by $5 billion each, a finance ministry official
said on Thursday.
Foreign institutional investment (FII) limit in corporate
debt now stands at a combined $45 billion, of which $25 billion
must be invested in infrastructure bonds.
The increase will see FII ceiling for government bonds rise
to $15 billion.
The capital markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board
of India (SEBI), is expected to notify the decisions in the next
few days, the official added.
