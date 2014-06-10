(Repeats to attach to alerts)
MUMBAI, June 10 India's National Stock Exchange
advised foreign investors on Tuesday to not increase their long
positions in bond futures as their overall holding in government
debt had reached 92.82 percent of the allowed limit.
The country's biggest stock exchange also said in the
circular that foreign institutional investors can invest in bond
futures only after their holdings in cash and futures comes
below 85 percent of permissible limits.
The total holding limit for foreign investors is $30
billion, of which $10 billion is allocated to investors like
foreign central banks, sovereign wealth funds, insurance funds
and pension funds and the other $20 billion is open for all
overseas investors.
Foreign investors have used up nearly their entire limit
under the $20 billion category.
