Brazil's Vale to redeem next month $792 mln in bonds maturing in March 2018
SAO PAULO, Feb 22 Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore producer, will redeem next month 750 million euros ($792 million) of bonds that mature in March 2018.
MUMBAI, June 22 Hindusthan National Glass and Industries Ltd is planning to raise 1 billion rupees ($17.74 million) via a private placement of bonds at a coupon of 10.40 percent, a term sheet seen by Reuters showed on Friday.
The firm will issue 10 year bonds with a put/call at the end of the 7th year, as per the document.
The company will maintain a minimum asset cover of 1.25 times during the tenure of the debentures, it showed.
The issue is rated "AA+" by CARE. LKP Securities is an arranger to the deal.
($1 = 56.3625 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)
