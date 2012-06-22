MUMBAI, June 22 Hindusthan National Glass and Industries Ltd is planning to raise 1 billion rupees ($17.74 million) via a private placement of bonds at a coupon of 10.40 percent, a term sheet seen by Reuters showed on Friday.

The firm will issue 10 year bonds with a put/call at the end of the 7th year, as per the document.

The company will maintain a minimum asset cover of 1.25 times during the tenure of the debentures, it showed.

The issue is rated "AA+" by CARE. LKP Securities is an arranger to the deal.

($1 = 56.3625 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)